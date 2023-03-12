FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
Mar 12, 2023

Very well said. Just imagine how events would have turned out differently had more strong principled people had just said NO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 replies
Mark Tebor's avatar
Mark Tebor
Mar 12, 2023

I wanted to go to Rochester to hear steve kirsch but could go. I am glad to meet dr McCullough today in Buffalo. I found him very approachable and down to earth, just like his podcast. I can’t wait for the event to begin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
177 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture