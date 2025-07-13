UCLA Children's Hospital Los Angeles Closing Transgender Program
Parents with Vulnerable, Autistic, Children Can Feel Safer Starting July 22, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Trump’s executive orders are having a real impact on the radical transgender agenda in America. He issued executive orders on gender definition as well as directives to defund transgender programs for the youth, most of whom are preying upon vulnerable kids with autism.
The Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Tennessee ban on transgender programs for the youth further strengthened the hand of prudence sadly because the medical orthodoxy and the WOKE left cannot police themselves.
