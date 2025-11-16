FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon's avatar
Sharon
4h

Withholding information that might slow the UPTAKE?? That’s intent - that’s at least second degree murder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hufdaddy1776's avatar
Hufdaddy1776
4h

Public hanging would work well

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture