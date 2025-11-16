FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel's avatar
Rachel
6h

All that money that people donated when the proxy war started in 2022 (even though it really started in 2014) and Zelensky’s wife dropping $40k in one Paris shop don’t forget …. Corruption with the Democrats…. Truth comes out in the end!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cheryl Corbin's avatar
Cheryl Corbin
6h

Even us peasants knew this

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
68 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture