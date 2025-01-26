It seems to me that the primary military value of bioweapons lies not in their immediate lethality, but in their ability to spread rapidly and make people sick, even if the sickness ultimately proves to have a low case fatality rate. This is because it takes time to ascertain the following:

1). How sick is this novel infection going to make people?

2). Even if people recover from the acute infection, will they suffer serious sequelae?

3). Are there high-risk groups within the overall population?

4). What is the best way to treat the illness among high risk groups?

The process of answering these questions will take time—especially given the inability of most medical doctors to think independently—and will also be retarded by propaganda, fear, and confusion.

By the time the reality of the situation is widely understood, the abominable state may have undertaken all manner of schemes that are inimical to civil society and constitutional protections while transferring billions of taxpayer money to military and bio-pharmaceutical interests.

Viewed in this light, it seems to me that SARS-CoV-2 (the causative agent of COVID-19) was by far the most effective bioweapon ever created.

As I wrote in my post earlier today about H5N1 Bird Flu—Will the Empire Strike Back with Bird Flu—I am concerned that this pathogen could serve as the basis for yet another laboratory manipulated bioweapon that could do enormous social, economic, and political damage, even if its case fatality rate ultimately proves to be low.

When I write about H5N1 bird flu, many readers respond with the assertion “We’re not doing this again.” While I appreciate and share their sentiment, we must consider the possibility that H5N1 could, in theory, be manipulated to make it highly transmissible to humans and to make them gravely ill, even if it proves to kill only a small percentage of the population.

Some of my fellow Substack authors have asserted that bio-technicians simply cannot manipulate viruses to make them transmissible and pathogenic to humans. While I wish I could share their sanguine view, I cannot overlook the mountain of evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was indeed created in bio-labs, was indeed highly transmissible, and did indeed cause many people to fall gravely ill, even if it only killed a minuscule percentage of the population.

