By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Unbridled enthusiasm for any drug is always prompts pause for concern. Research suggests a potential, though rare, link between semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and a serious eye condition called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), or "eye stroke," which can cause sudden, permanent vision loss. While studies indicate a higher risk for Ozempic users, experts emphasize that more research is needed to determine if the drug directly causes this, as patients with type 2 diabetes are already at higher risk.

👁️ Analysis of Choi et al. and the Emerging Ocular Risks of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

The medical establishment has spent years aggressively promoting injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) as a panacea for weight loss and diabetes. Yet, as usage explodes, we are finally seeing the cracks in the facade as independent data begins to surface, revealing that these drugs are not completely benign miracle cures. The latest analysis by Choi et al. (2026), titled “GLP-1 Receptor Agonists or SGLT2 Inhibitors and Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy,” published in JAMA Network Open, serves as an acknowledgment of a serious iatrogenic risk: permanent vision loss.