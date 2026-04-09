FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Bruce's avatar
Bruce
39m

Will the writer please return to earth and a medical point of view and not a three letter propaganda agencies worries he associates with Star Wars movies.

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Steph's avatar
Steph
14m

Please read, “The Art of the Deal” and catch up with the rest of us that understand Trump’s style of negotiation. You are embarrassing yourself.

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