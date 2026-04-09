Upside or Downside Risk to Threat to Destroy Civilization?
CNBC anchor Sara Eisen tries to process stock market risks of President Trump threatening to destroy an entire civilization
A friend who read my column this morning—America’s Epistemic Crisis— just sent me this.
I wonder if anyone trading on the stock exchange in Coruscant—the capital and seat of the Galactic Empire in Star Wars—purchased short term OTM put options on companies doing business on Alderaan.
Will the writer please return to earth and a medical point of view and not a three letter propaganda agencies worries he associates with Star Wars movies.
Please read, “The Art of the Deal” and catch up with the rest of us that understand Trump’s style of negotiation. You are embarrassing yourself.