Looking back on the the Schleswig-Holstein wars in the mid 19th century, Lord Palmerston quipped:

The Schleswig-Holstein question is so complicated, only three men in Europe have ever understood it. One was Prince Albert, who is dead. The second was a German professor who became mad. I am the third and I have forgotten all about it.

Palmerston was making a joke of the fact that in many of Europe’s conflicts, the belligerents don’t understand what they are fighting about.

Britain, France, and Germany have never understood Russia, and their policies towards Russia have always been bloody-minded, murderous, and stupid. Consider that the rationale for the Crimean War (1853-56) was to reduce Russia’s growing influence within a region that had long been controlled by the Ottoman Empire. In other words, the geniuses in London preferred the weak rule of Ottoman slave traders in the Black Sea to that of the Christian Czar Nicholas I.

In 1812, Napoleon’s advisor, Armand-Augustin-Louis de Caulaincourt, as well as his ex-wife Josephine (whose counsel he had usually valued) begged him not to invade Russia, but he refused to listen to them.

Because of his obstinate pride, he failed to recognize the obvious trap that Russian commander General Mikhail Kutuzov set for him—namely, that of strategic retreat deep into Russia with winter setting in, thereby overextending the French supply lines and letting the Russian winter do most of the grim work on French soldiers.

After declaring war on Russia in August 1914, Germany and Austro-Hungary established the Eastern Front in the Austrian territorial possession of Galicia, which is now part of western Ukraine. In June 1916, the Russian Army launched the Brusilov offensive, inflicting approximately one million casualties on the German and Austrian armies. I suspect that few if any members of the E.U. Parliament even know about the Brusilov offensive.

In 1941, intoxicated by his easy victory in France, Hitler decided to launch Operation Barbarossa, thereby committing the German Army to the same misery the French had suffered in 1812. German Chief of Staff, Franz Halder, strongly advised him against it, but the “Little Corporal from Austria” refused to listen to him.

Now we come to Ursula von der Leyen’s Nov. 25, 2025 speech before the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, which may be the most nonsensical address ever uttered in the history of Europe.

Ursula’s paternal line is from the Electorate of Hanover, whose House of Hanover produced Mad King George III and his imbecilic sons George IV and “Silly Billy” King William IV.

Ursula is able to persist in making ruinous decisions for Europe because she is never held accountable for any of them. During the pandemic she had private discussions by text message with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla (see Did Ursula von der Leyen & Albert Bourla Mix Business with Pleasure?) to poison all of Europe with his mRNA shot. To this day, she has never been compelled to disclose these messages to the public. She also recently Likened Free Speech to an Infectious Disease.

Now she wants to keep the war going in Ukraine and to continue sending EU taxpayer money to the corrupt, larcenist, money-laundering dictatorship in Kiev.

President Trump should tell her that it is simply not in the interest of the United States to keep this war going with Russia, and that he and he alone is going to negotiate with the Russians to end it.

While he’s at it, he should remind dunderhead Chancellor Merz that the U.S. still has 35,000 armed men stationed in Germany to prevent its government from doing stupid things like starting another war with Russia.

Increasingly, it seems to me that Europe’s “leaders”—Starmer, Macron, Merz, and von der Leyen—perceive that they need to keep the war with Russia going for their own political survival.

I wonder if they are afraid that—if the Zelensky regime collapses and Zelensky is obliged to join his “wallet,” Timur Mindich, in fleeing to Israel—the precise mechanics of their participation in this monstrously corrupt enterprise will be revealed.

The reality of the war in Ukraine is that Russia was deliberately and systematically baited into launching its military operation. The purpose of this Russian Bear Baiting was to bleed Russia and to provide Western “leaders” with a pretext for:

1). Diverting attention from the COVID-19 fiasco that they themselves created.

2). Destroying the Nord Stream Pipeline to promote the U.S. LNG industry.

3). Looting their treasuries and enriching their cronies in the military-industrial complex.

4). Destroying Russia, whose increasing power as an independent nation state has long been a matter of sore resentment for the Satanic globalists who wish to acquire dominion over the entire earth.

5). Seizing Russian mineral assets to collateralize another round of enormous credit expansion in the West, whose governments are now insolvent.

