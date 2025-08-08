FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stop Chemtrails Michigan's avatar
Stop Chemtrails Michigan
2h

Let’s also remember that these sacred regions were being regularly shelled by Kyiv and oppressed in other ways. And that they voted to rejoin Russia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Cardin's avatar
Paul Cardin
2h

Good work by Putin. Recognition of Crimea as part of Russia and refusing Ukraine NATO membership are also required.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture