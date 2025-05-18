By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Ever since the FDA on one of its internal slides dated October 22, 2020 indicated that heart damage or myopericarditis was an expected side effect of mRNA vaccines, I have been concerned about this side effect as a cardiologist who would be expected the handle the problem potentially on a mass scale.

We know in hindsight that COVID-19 vaccination and not the infection is the major risk for heart damage, cardiac arrest, and heart failure especially in young persons during the pandemic years.

A US Senate Hearing scheduled for Wednesday May 21, 2025 at 2 PM is set to investigate the US FDA and CDC delay in issuing a health advisory on COVID-19 mRNA vaccine myocarditis.

By April 23, 2021, the Times of Israel reported the Israeli health ministry had recorded 62 cases, two of which were fatal. Shortly afterwards, Albert et al from University of Massachusetts submitted a manuscript on May 6, 2021, documenting MRI confirmed myocarditis having ruled out SARS-CoV-2 infection.

With 226 cases of vaccine myocarditis in hand on June 10, 2021, the FDA waited until June 25, 2021 to warn Americans on the vaccine information sheets that the products cause heart damage.

The first fatal case beyond the two from Israel was reported by Verma et al in the New England Journal of Medicine, August 18, 2021. At this point the FDA and CDC should have immediately updated the product information to indicate vaccine myocarditis could be fatal. Instead they did nothing to warn the public.

Verma AK, Lavine KJ, Lin CY. Myocarditis after Covid-19 mRNA Vaccination. N Engl J Med. 2021 Sep 30;385(14):1332-1334. doi: 10.1056/NEJMc2109975. Epub 2021 Aug 18. PMID: 34407340; PMCID: PMC8385564.

To this day, fatal COVID-19 vaccine myopericarditis occurs many times with sudden cardiac arrest as the very first sign. Autopsies have proven the COVID-19 vaccine is the cause of myocarditis not the infection. At the hearing we plan to explore the delay in issuing the myocarditis health advisory and more importantly, the continued failure to fairly inform patients that myocarditis can be fatal.

Hulscher N, Hodkinson R, Makis W, McCullough PA. Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis. ESC Heart Fail. 2024 Jan 14. doi: 10.1002/ehf2.14680. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 38221509.

The January 1, 2025, FDA package insert for SPIKEVAX the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA booster lists myocarditis, but does not have a black box warning indicating the myocarditis can be and is lethal in some victims. Failure to “black box” Pfizer and Moderna will certainly be under discussion in the US Senate.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Mead et al, Myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination: Epidemiology, outcomes, and new perspectives, International Journal of Cardiovascular Research & Innovation, 2025

