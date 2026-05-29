FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Brad ❤️‍🔥's avatar
Brad ❤️‍🔥
2h

So there’s fkng virus camps !!!!??????? And they can just throw us in there !!?? Viruses have never been isolated. Foal points wake up man your allopathy model is pure 😈

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3 replies
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1h

It's not OK.

I'll include this in my next blog post.

We know where this "public health emergency" totalitarianism goes.

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