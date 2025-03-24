As was recently reported in an X post by Laura Loomer:

On March 19, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) spoke on a CALL TO ACTION call organized by the @Tesla Takedown organizers who have been vandalizing and attacking @elonmusk’s Tesla Showrooms and charging stations across the country and all over the world. Crockett said her birthday is on March 29th, and “all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down.” Attendees of the Tesla Takedown protests have carried out acts of DOMESTIC TERRORISM, including lighting Teslas on fire and throwing Molotov cocktails inside Tesla ShowRooms, prompting an investigation by @AGPamBondi and condemnation at the White House by @realDonaldTrump@POTUS Jasmine Crockett should be CENSURED for enabling Domestic Terrorism.

Jasmine Crockett is apparently acting as as an agent provocateur, though she may not be fully aware that she is being used as such. I suspect she is being instructed to make such inflammatory statements with the objective of forcing AG Bondi’s hand to arrest her for inciting violence.

It seems likely that a large force of protesters has already been organized and is prepared to launch into action if Crockett is indeed arrested for inciting violence. Their marching order is probably to carry out the same kind of wanton violence and destruction of property this country experienced in May 2020.

In other words, Crockett is apparently taunting Bondi, in effect daring the Attorney General to arrest her.

As the documentary filmmaker Justine Malone showed in his 2022 film Uncle Tom II, radical leftists have a conspicuous history of invoking historical grievances within the black community to manipulate useful idiots like Jasmine Crockett.

As tempting as it must be for AG Bondi to rise to the bait, it’s probably not prudent to do so. The attacks on Tesla and Elon Musk are a textbook example of how radical leftists tap into resentment and envy in order to destroy civilization.

The resentful and the envious never gain anything by participating in such actions, though some eventually grow up and realize that they were used by ruthless people who never cared about them.

Click on image below to see Laura Loomer’s post.

Share