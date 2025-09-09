US Senate Hearing Announcement: How the Corruption of Science has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines
Tues Sept 9, 2025 Senate Hart Building, SH-216, 2 PM ET, HSGA PSI
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Please be sure to attend in person or online this important US Senate, Department of Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations where there will be a discussion on how the science around vaccines has become corrupted leading to great controversy and an increasingly negative perception of vaccines. The meeting will be chaired by Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) with ranking member Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).
Attorney Aaron Siri will be presenting new evidence of a large cohort of unvaccinated versus vaccinated children and their outcomes with respect to chronic childhood diseases. Tune into CHD TV to watch the hearing live and see replays.
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Patriot Mobile to defend your medical freedom. Join Patriot Mobile today!
It is not “public perception” but rather public reality. We in the public know we are being poisoned with each shot it’s just that Congress thinks it is a perception problem. Touching reality for a change.
My investigation over the last 3 years of the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS being found by embalmers and doctors in the veins and arteries of both the dead and the living is a PERFECT EXAMPLE of how our FDA, CDC, and NIH have FAILED US. While these 3-letter agencies WERE NOT LIFTING A FINGER to investigate any connection between the Covid mRNA vaccines and this new phenomenon, here's the important information that I, a retired US Air Force major, was able to gather to prove that the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS are indeed REAL and PREVALENT:
1. 250 of 301 embalmers (83%) are seeing the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in my latest "2024 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey." They seeing these horrific clots in a SHOCKING 27% of their corpses! And most didn't start seeing these clots until the middle of 2021 AFTER the rollout of the Covid jabs!
2. Four well-respected men in the funeral industry say that they are seeing the white fibrous clots:
a. Mr. Woody Wilson - President, Ohio Embalmers Association
b. Mr. Chris Calvey Jr. - 2024-2025 President, Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association
c. Mr. Taylor Moore - 2024-2025 President, Tennessee Funeral Directors Association
d. Mr. Kevin Sweryd - President, Manitoba Funeral Service Association
3. Two well-respected doctors are seeing the white fibrous clots IN LIVING PERSONS:
a. Dr. Mohannad Bisharat - Endovascular Specialist / Cardiologist, Jacksonville, Florida
b. Dr. Dan McDyer - OB/GYN, Jacksonville, Florida
(Dr. McDyer introduced me to Dr. Bisharat who sent me photo of white fibrous clot with blood still on it before being washed off).
AND PERHAPS THE MOST DEVASTATING EVIDENCE OF ALL --
4. VIDEO FOOTAGE (see below) of 18 of 28 embalmers (64%) with raised hands officially confirming that the "white fibrous clots" are REAL and PREVALENT at the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Annual Convention in Franklin, TN on 8 June 2025 where I was a Guest Speaker.
https://rumble.com/v6ukwjt-th-at-tnfd-06082025.html?start=210&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
For the last 3 years, I have submitted the results of my annual "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" to the FDA, CDC, and NIH. These 3-letter agencies have NEVER contacted me once about the alarming results of these surveys. Nor, to my knowledge, have they ever contacted embalmers, funeral directors, vascular surgeons, or cath lab doctors about these spectacular and deadly clots.
CONCLUSION: Our FDA, CDC, and NIH are CORRUPT!