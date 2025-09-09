FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Kerber's avatar
John Kerber
1h

It is not “public perception” but rather public reality. We in the public know we are being poisoned with each shot it’s just that Congress thinks it is a perception problem. Touching reality for a change.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
8m

My investigation over the last 3 years of the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS being found by embalmers and doctors in the veins and arteries of both the dead and the living is a PERFECT EXAMPLE of how our FDA, CDC, and NIH have FAILED US. While these 3-letter agencies WERE NOT LIFTING A FINGER to investigate any connection between the Covid mRNA vaccines and this new phenomenon, here's the important information that I, a retired US Air Force major, was able to gather to prove that the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS are indeed REAL and PREVALENT:

1. 250 of 301 embalmers (83%) are seeing the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in my latest "2024 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey." They seeing these horrific clots in a SHOCKING 27% of their corpses! And most didn't start seeing these clots until the middle of 2021 AFTER the rollout of the Covid jabs!

2. Four well-respected men in the funeral industry say that they are seeing the white fibrous clots:

a. Mr. Woody Wilson - President, Ohio Embalmers Association

b. Mr. Chris Calvey Jr. - 2024-2025 President, Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association

c. Mr. Taylor Moore - 2024-2025 President, Tennessee Funeral Directors Association

d. Mr. Kevin Sweryd - President, Manitoba Funeral Service Association

3. Two well-respected doctors are seeing the white fibrous clots IN LIVING PERSONS:

a. Dr. Mohannad Bisharat - Endovascular Specialist / Cardiologist, Jacksonville, Florida

b. Dr. Dan McDyer - OB/GYN, Jacksonville, Florida

(Dr. McDyer introduced me to Dr. Bisharat who sent me photo of white fibrous clot with blood still on it before being washed off).

AND PERHAPS THE MOST DEVASTATING EVIDENCE OF ALL --

4. VIDEO FOOTAGE (see below) of 18 of 28 embalmers (64%) with raised hands officially confirming that the "white fibrous clots" are REAL and PREVALENT at the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Annual Convention in Franklin, TN on 8 June 2025 where I was a Guest Speaker.

https://rumble.com/v6ukwjt-th-at-tnfd-06082025.html?start=210&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

For the last 3 years, I have submitted the results of my annual "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" to the FDA, CDC, and NIH. These 3-letter agencies have NEVER contacted me once about the alarming results of these surveys. Nor, to my knowledge, have they ever contacted embalmers, funeral directors, vascular surgeons, or cath lab doctors about these spectacular and deadly clots.

CONCLUSION: Our FDA, CDC, and NIH are CORRUPT!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture