By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please be sure to attend in person or online this important US Senate, Department of Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations where there will be a discussion on how the science around vaccines has become corrupted leading to great controversy and an increasingly negative perception of vaccines. The meeting will be chaired by Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) with ranking member Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

Attorney Aaron Siri will be presenting new evidence of a large cohort of unvaccinated versus vaccinated children and their outcomes with respect to chronic childhood diseases. Tune into CHD TV to watch the hearing live and see replays.

