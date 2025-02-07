by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Legislative efforts to BAN the dangerous COVID-19 mRNA injections are now underway across multiple U.S. states, with bills being considered, drafted, and supported at various levels of government:

A critical mass will soon be reached, forcing the federal government to follow suit. If you are aware of any states that are missing from this figure, please let me know in the comments.

The evidence is clear—over 81,000 physicians, scientists, and concerned citizens, 240 elected officials, 17 professional organizations, excess mortality, negative efficacy, and DNA contamination call for the IMMEDIATE removal of COVID-19 "vaccines" from the market. Failure to do so constitutes mass negligent homicide:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.