Liberty
6h

USDA needs to STOP accepting Meat from other Countries, and allowing the Sellers in the US to Repackage and Falsely Label it as From the USA. Very Deceptive to Americans. Also Brooke Rollins Wake Up, STOP MASS vaccinating American Chickens. You Were Warned by Doctors & Scientists NOT TO MASS VACCINATE. Yet You Are proceeding to Mass Vaccinate Anyway. Replace this Moron Rollins, Who Knows Nothing about Pandemics Caused by MassVaccinations.

LW
6h

Sounds bad.

Also sounds incredibly suspicious. .. given all the BS lies we’ve been fed.

Be afraid of chickens and cows!

Not to mention the enormous US food destruction campaign.

- 1 bird with a cold: murder 1 million

- solar farms gobbling up FOOD Farm land.

- And if investors no longer favor solar investments, use taxpayer $ to fund ‘community solar’. (Check our all the bills on this)

Instead let’s have community food farms, cows, and chickens.

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
