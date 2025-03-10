by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Utah has passed House Bill 81 to ban adding fluoride to public water systems, with Governor Spencer Cox confirming his intention to sign it into law. This decision will make Utah the first U.S. state to enact such a ban.

This is great news for the public health of Utah, and it’s expected that more states and even the federal government may follow suit. Approximately 72.3% of the U.S. population on community water systems receives fluoridated water. Fluoride is highly toxic and not an essential nutrient for any biological function in humans or animals. Industrial byproducts are used to fluoridate drinking water in the U.S: sodium fluoride (NaF); sodium fluorosilicate (Na2SiF6); and fluorosilicic acid (H2SiF6).

Research indicates that water fluoridation may lower IQ (Taylor et al) while failing to significantly prevent tooth decay (Cochrane Review). For every 1-mg/L increase in fluoride in a child’s urine, their IQ score decreased by about 1.63 points.

As I summarized last year, when improving the safety of the public water supply, other toxic additives and contaminants should also be addressed:

With Utah leading the way, it is crucial for other states and federal agencies to take decisive action, ensuring safe and clean drinking water for all Americans.

