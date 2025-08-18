FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
37mEdited

They all should! And cause a Revolution against Poisoning people, especially Children! Ignorance is not a defense for the Abusers anymore!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sandy's avatar
sandy
24m

RFK did not cancel $500 million in mRNA development. He reallocated it to self-spreading and self-amplifying vaccine development. During the first 15 minutes of this interview, Dr Ealy shows the proof of that.

https://rumble.com/v6xpsm8-dr.-ealy-how-ancient-bloodlines-turned-medicine-into-a-weapon-against-human.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture