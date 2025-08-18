Vaccination Coverage and Exemptions among Kindergartners
Report from CDC Indicates Increasing Numbers of Parents Filing Exemptions
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The rising rates of allergic and neuropsychiatric illnesses among children today is prompting more parents to delay or opt out of childhood vaccines for their children. The COVID-19 vaccine debacle has awoken the country to potential hazards of vaccines. On July 31, 2025 the US CDC filed this report.
During the 2024-2025 school year, exemptions from one or more vaccines among kindergartners in the U.S. increased to 3.6% from 3.3% the year before.
Exemptions increased in 36 states and DC, with 17 states reporting exemptions exceeding 5%.
The number of kindergartners exempt from one or more vaccines was about 138,000 during the 2024-2025 school year
Parents should understand they are not alone and that concerns over vaccine safety are legitimate. Organizations such as ICAN, Children’s Health Defense, and the McCullough Foundation are making meaningful progress. A one size fits all approach to childhood vaccination is being rejected by increasing proportions of the population. Going forward the medical necessity, clinical indication, risks, and theoretical benefits must come into the calculus for childhood vaccination.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, July 31, 2025, Vaccination Coverage and Exemptions among Kindergartners.
