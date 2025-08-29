In Carl Jung’s book, Man and His Symbols, he discusses the misapplication of statistical norms to describing the reality of actual human beings. To illustrate his point, he uses the example of a riverbed composed of pebbles.

A statistician determines that the average weight of the stones is 145 grams, and he proclaims that this number is a measurable, scientific description of the stones. And yet, one could sift through the stones for a very long time and not find a single pebble weighing exactly 145 grams.

Jung’s point is that the modern, scientific mind is mesmerized by statistical representations that may have little to do with the reality of an individual man, woman, or child. It seems to me that the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex has long used this statistical misrepresentation to obscure the reality of the Vaccine-Autism link.

Dr. Andrew Wakefield understood this when he realized that mothers weren’t lying when they told the same story. Their infants met all development milestones for their first twelve to twenty months of life. After a clinic visit in which the baby received multiple shots, the child experienced an acute reaction, with irritability, ceaseless crying, fever, vomiting, and febrile seizures. Following this terrifying experience, the children regressed into an absent and unresponsive syndrome diagnosed as autism.

Likewise, Dr. Jon S. Poling, (formerly at the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery, Johns Hopkins Hospital) and and Dr. Robert Zimmerman were not imagining things when they published their paper, “Developmental Regression and Mitochondrial Dysfunction in a Child with Autism” in which they described the case of Hannah Poling (Dr. Poling’s daughter).

A 19-month-old girl was born after a normal full-term pregnancy. There was no family history of autism or affective, neuromuscular, or hearing disorders. Her development was progressing well, with normal receptive and expressive language and use of prelinguistic gestures, such as pointing for joint attention. Imaginary play and social reciprocity were typical for age. She used at least 20 words and could point to five body parts on command. Several immuni- zations were delayed owing to frequent bouts of otitis media with fever. Within 48 hours after immunizations to diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis; Haemophilus influenzae B; measles, mumps, and rubella; polio; and varicella (Varivax), the patient developed a fever to 38.9°C, inconsolable crying, irritability, and lethargy and refused to walk. Four days later, the patient was waking up multiple times in the night, having episodes of opisthotonus, and could no longer normally climb stairs. Instead, she crawled up and down the stairs. Low-grade intermittent fever was noted for the next 12 days. Ten days following immunization, the patient developed a general- ized erythematous macular rash beginning in the abdomen. The patient’s pediatrician diagnosed this as due to varicella vaccination. For 3 months, the patient was irritable and increasingly less responsive verbally, after which the patient’s family noted clear autistic behaviors, such as spinning, gaze avoidance, disrupted sleep/wake cycle, and perseveration on specific television programs. All expressive language was lost by 22 months.

Though it was initially concealed from the public, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims acknowledged that Hannah Poling’s profound autism had indeed been caused by the battery of vaccines she received at the age of 19 months.

The extraordinary intrigue and skulduggery of the U.S. government’s conduct in the Poling case is presented in our new book, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality. As we point out in our Conclusions:

The trouble with the CDC’s Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule is that it is based on the false proposition that all children are essentially the same and should therefore all receive the same vaccines on the same schedule. As the neurologist, Dr. Jon Poling, observed in the case of his daughter Hannah, some children may, due to their genetic makeup, be susceptible to grave adverse reactions to vaccines, especially when they are administered all at once. Vigorous research should be conducted to find genetic markers that may indicate such susceptibilities. Children could then be tested for these markers before they receive a battery of shots.

To reiterate, the Vaccine-Autism link is ascertainable through case studies. At the McCullough Foundation, we are currently performing an exhaustive review of all literature on autism. However, as a true crime investigator, I am focused on tracking down individual cases of children who regressed into autism shortly after receiving a battery of vaccines, and evaluating the parents' witness testimony. Such work requires a lot of time and effort.

