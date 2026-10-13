FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
2hEdited

The Lord God of Heaven and earth sees. He’ll have the last say.

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Shelly Weld's avatar
Shelly Weld
2h

I hear vets are using them in our pets. I refuse to take my animals to a vet now.

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