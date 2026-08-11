FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
5h

They will try so many ways to hide autism — and one of the biggest ways they’ve hidden is to change the diagnosis. The biggest diagnosis signaling autism is vaccine induced encephalopathy: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/stop-calling-it-autism-start-calling

But what’s make it worse is that it’s hidden; it’s hidden behind propaganda and it’s hidden to sound normal. They are hiding it everywhere while making it normal: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-the-dsm-iii-and-tv-shows-rebranded

But thanks to all the works out there, this news is getting out and this ideology is breaking!

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Doran Peck's avatar
Doran Peck
5h

Also, I think there is a huge hole of not understanding that when these studies say “vaccinated” they mean …14 days after injection. That conveniently removes any discussion about what might be happening in those first 13 days. It never gets recorded.

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