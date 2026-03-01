FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Laura Kasner
1h

The plandemic was a gift. It woke up so many to the harms of all vaccines.

It’s impossible to stop this avalanche of awakening.

Please share Del Bigteee’s film, An Inconvenient Study:

https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

I made up business cards with a QR code and the website address for people who are suspicious of using QR codes. I pepper restrooms on all my travels and give them out to strangers who have children. Also to waitresses when I pay for my meal.

We win this war from the bottom up. 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼

Don Peterson, DC
1h

Yes. Agreed. I am mentally INCOMPETENT of comprehending a narrative of “my body my choice” if it involves killing a fetus but NO CHOICE when the issue is mandatory injection of an ineffective, toxic and dangerous injection. I truly do not get it.

