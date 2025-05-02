Since the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986—which granted liability protection to vaccine manufacturers—the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex has demonstrated a prodigious desire to protect children—using vaccines—from everything in this scary world that could possibly harm them.

This enterprise of protecting young people from everything has had the ancillary benefit of yielding hundreds of billions of liability free profit for vaccine manufacturers, as well as billions of NIH grant dollars to academic researchers looking for new ways to protect the kids.

It’s all about this kids!

The miraculous marvel of vaccine technology could, in theory, spare your kids and adolescents from all sickness, rendering them invulnerable to all the nasty bugs that cruel nature has inflicted on the kids of the past.

For example, while old-timers of my generation (born in 1970) fondly recall watching multiple episodes of Land of the Lost, The Banana Splits, and The Three Stooges while staying home from school with chickenpox, kids born after 1995 were spared of this terrible ordeal by the introduction of the varicella vaccine.

Now vaccine researchers have boldly entered a new frontier of the vaccine enterprise—namely, protecting kids from the consequences of their own reckless behavior with pharmaceuticals.

This morning a friend sent me a New York Times report headlined Kennedy Issues Demands for Vaccine Approvals That Could Affect Fall Covid Boosters, which opens with the following paragraph:

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday announced plans to require all new vaccines to be tested against placebos and to develop new vaccines without using mRNA technology, moves that extend his reach deep into vaccine development and raise questions about whether Covid boosters will be available in the fall.

Oh Lordy, how will we manage without Covid boosters this fall? According to Dr. Ofer Levy—a Harvard vaccine researcher and a member of the F.D.A.’s vaccine advisory committee— this would be “unacceptable.”

Tens of thousands of people can die without protection against Covid,” said Dr. Levy, who co-founded a company working on an opioid vaccine.

Curious about Dr. Levy’s opioid vaccine, I did a little research and found a report about his Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children’s Hospital, which has received nearly $20 million from the National Institutes of Health since 2019.

The flagship VAX of Precision Vaccines is one “for blocking fentanyl from entering the brain,” thereby sparing hard partying adolescents from dying of opioid overdose. As Boston Children’s program director, Elissa Weitzman, put it:

Every kid should get this or every kid going to college should get this.

It’s not clear from the article if the vaccine would entirely block all receptors, or merely at the threshold of excessive depression of the central nervous system resulting in death.

Perhaps Boston Children’s can create a “tailored approach” for hard-partying college kids that will enable them to enjoy fentanyl without dying from it.

Maybe Dr. Levy can serve as the chief scientific officer for a new company that sells “Opioid and Vaccine Party Kits”—that is, a combination package containing pharmaceutical grade opioids for a good time and a vaccine for overdose prophylaxis. There would be a lot of money in that.

In all seriousness, Dr. Levy’s idea is not a new one. A science fiction novel published in the late seventies (title and author slipping me) presented a futuristic world in which the state eliminated drug and alcohol addiction with a compulsory vaccination program that blocked brain receptors for all chemical temptations.

Equipped with “Science,” the state organized a world in which humans no longer had to contend with temptation and vice and the deleterious consequences of these. Each individual became a consuming/taxpaying unit who is spared from making any moral decisions and the difficulty of cultivating virtuous habits.

