As I just told my co-author, Dr. McCullough, “We’ve come a long way since our first recorded conversation about the pandemic response was banned from YouTube in 2021.

A special thanks to our publisher, Tony Lyons at Skyhorse, who just sent me the news. And thanks to our Substack readers for purchasing the book and posting their favorable reviews on Amazon!

In 2021, when we were banned and censored and Dr. McCullough was being stripped of all of his professorships and editorships and being sued, I often thought of Scott Fitzgerald’s famous line, "There are no second acts in American lives,” and wondered what would become of us.

Here it seems fitting to give thanks to President Trump for inaugurating a new era of respect for the First Amendment in this country. I believe this turn of events would have been unthinkable four years ago.

If you haven’t read it yet, please consider purchasing a copy of the book. I am confident you will find it gripping, informative, and entertaining. Thank you again for your support!

Share