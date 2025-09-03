FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
2h

This is such great news. Americans are waking up. Your books and all your hard work since 2021 has made a huge difference. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda's avatar
Linda
2h

This is wonderful news! Congratulations!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture