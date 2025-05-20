Ventricular Arrhythmias after COVID-19 Vaccination
Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic Study Show Cardiac Side Effect Commonly Fatal
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
I have many patients with abnormal heart beats (palpitations) or heart rhythm abnormalities after COVID-19 vaccination. The most dangerous of all cardiac rhythms are ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation because they can lead to cardiac arrest.
Because the COVID-19 vaccines deposit mRNA and Spike protein in the heart which causes inflammation (myocarditis) it is not difficult to conclude that abnormalities in heart rhythm occur as a result of heart muscle inflammation. This is the case with other causes of myocarditis before the pandemic.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.