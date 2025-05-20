By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I have many patients with abnormal heart beats (palpitations) or heart rhythm abnormalities after COVID-19 vaccination. The most dangerous of all cardiac rhythms are ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation because they can lead to cardiac arrest.

Rhythm strip depicting normal sinus rhythm and the onset of ventricular tachycardia. This is sufficient fast to cause syncope and collapse after several minutes.

Because the COVID-19 vaccines deposit mRNA and Spike protein in the heart which causes inflammation (myocarditis) it is not difficult to conclude that abnormalities in heart rhythm occur as a result of heart muscle inflammation. This is the case with other causes of myocarditis before the pandemic.