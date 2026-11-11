FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Marie-Louise Murville's avatar
Marie-Louise Murville
2h

Yes. I was thinking about Smedley Butler and his book War is a Racket this morning! Thank you for your insights and great work, John.

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
2h

Whenever a politician promises you ‘no more foreign wars’, be watching for the next foreign war to start at any moment

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