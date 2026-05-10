FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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John Leake's avatar
John Leake
3hEdited

Another example of how hard it has become to trust our public health agencies

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R Kinney's avatar
R Kinney
6h

Should the last sentence have a not: “should not participate”?

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