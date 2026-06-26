FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
7h

Yes, Merz is a shocker, an archetypal "system of control" apparatchik. Let us not forget that this regime has incarcerated Dr Reiner Fuellmich, the brilliant attorney who called out Convid1984 and the deadly vax, after kidnapping him from Mexico and subjecting him to a uber-corrupt trial. He is languishing in Bremervoerde as a political prisoner of the cowardly German government.

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
7h

C. J. Hopkins should be on the guest speaker list.

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