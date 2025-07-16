On July 15, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee held a hearing for the vaccine injured and their family members. Witnesses included Dr. Robert Sullivan, anesthesiologist; Brian Hooker, father of Steven Hooker; Polly Tommey, mother of Billy Tommey; Emily Tarsell, mother of Christina Tarsell; Krystle Cordingley, mother of Corbyn Cordingley; Serese Marotta, mother of Joseph Marotta; and Eric Stein, brother of Jessica Stein.

In his opening statement, Committee Chairman Ron Johnson remarked:

The faith in vaccines and vaccination policy is protected with religious like zeal and those questioning them are viewed as apostates, dangerous apostates, more than deserving of the scorn, vilification and retribution heaped upon them.

The Senator then referenced our forthcoming book.

An open-minded review of the history of vaccination dating back to Edward Jenner, the creator of the small pox vaccine, is both interesting and enlightening. Reading books like Dissolving Illusions, Turtles All the Way Down, and Vaccines: Mythology Ideology, and Reality, or or May 21, 2025 Subtack by article by Toby Rogers titled “Mapping the Entire Field of Autism Causation,” certainly opened my eyes, and I sincerely hope they will open millions more.

We thank Senator Johnson for reading our book and for speaking favorably about it at a Senate hearing. We are deeply honored that such a wise and honest lawmaker has taken the time to review our research and reporting. I believe it is the greatest laurel that non-fiction authors, writing about a matter of vital public interest, could receive.

