Waning Effect of Shingles Vaccine
Low Risks of Occurrence, Fading Partial Protection Should be Factored Into Vaccination Decision
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Adults in primary care offices are pressured into taking a growing panel of vaccines including influenza, RSV, pneumococcal, and shingles vaccines.
Zerbo et al performed a retrospective cohort study that used data from 4 health plans in the Vaccine Safety Datalink from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2022, and included adults aged 50 years or older. Only 28.8% were fully vaccinated for shingles. Keep in mind this non-randomized study design overestimates vaccine efficacy due to a variety of biases. The overall rate of shingles was low at 2.3% over 4 years or .58% per year.
The VE (vaccine efficacy) for full vaccination was 80% (95% CI, 73%-85%) during the first year, 77% (95% CI, 67%-84%) during the second year, and 74% (63%-82%) after the second year.
