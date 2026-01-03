By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I have had several patients go to Mexico for “stem cell” treatments for all sorts of ailments from mRNA vaccine injury syndromes, heart failure, and autism. I have always wondered how stem cell infusions size up compared to regular intense exercise which induces a known profound release of bone-marrow and endothelial-derived progenitor cells. AlterAI assisted with this review.

🧬 Exercise-Induced Stem Cell Release vs. Clinical Stem Cell Infusions in Mexico

The human body is capable of remarkable regeneration when properly stimulated, and few stimuli are as powerful as exercise. While modern stem cell clinics—particularly in Mexico—offer concentrated infusions of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) sourced from umbilical cords, bone marrow, or adipose tissue, vigorous physical exercise itself mobilizes the body’s innate stem cell reserves. Comparing these two forms of stem cell “delivery”—one endogenous and one exogenous—reveals both the scale and potential of natural biology versus commercialized medical intervention.