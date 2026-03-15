FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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SteelJ's avatar
SteelJ
2h

You quoted Bonhoeffer "There are people who are intellectually agile who are stupid, while intellectually inept people may be anything but stupid. We discover this to our surprise in certain situations." So true. What a brilliant and good man. One's reaction to the COVID scamdemic was the best IQ test I've seen in my lifetime. Which is why I can't take seriously anything a person who got the jab says. Malone and Vernon Coleman come to mind. There are plenty of others on our side who fell for the obvious BS. Remember how easily fooled they were.

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Coleen Rowley's avatar
Coleen Rowley
1hEdited

Thank you John Leake for being a great critical and independent-minded thinker who knows his history and how the "banality of evil" works! You might have also quoted Edmund Burke, "Nothing so effectively robs the mind of its ability to think as fear." Or Hitler Assistant Goring's tips on how to manipulate "otherwise good Germans" by telling them they were being attacked. Since WWII, social psychologists Asch, Milgram and Zimbardo, among others, repeatedly and sadly proved the human group vulnerability to being manipulated by fear, hate, greed, false pride and blind loyalty by those in or deemed to be in authority.

I had the great fortune of meeting Fred Korematsu in his 90's just a year or two before he passed away. Too bad we can't post photos here! But he and Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson, who became the Nuremberg Prosecutor and was also one of the three who dissented in favor of Korematsu, are some of my heroes. And you too standing up with Bonhoeffer to the Dummheit Club!

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