I recently saw a video of Mark Zuckerberg that was apparently recorded at a virtual Q&A meeting for Facebook staff that was streamed live on July 16, 2020.

In the video he states:

I do just want to make sure that I share some caution on this because we just don’t know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA to directly code in a person’s DNA and RNA. Basically the ability to produce those antibodies and whether that causes other mutations or other risks downstream. So there’s work on both paths of vaccine development.

Based on the fragmentary reporting I have found, it seems that Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone subsequently explained that the July 2020 discussion happened shortly after Moderna released its initial-stage trial results for its mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Note that Zuckerberg’s words of caution were based on perfectly rational considerations. Indeed, though I was not aware of his statement at this time, I entirely shared his view of the matter and frequently used the exact same phrasing to express such caution to my friends and family.

As anyone who is even superficially acquainted with the history of science and technology knows, new and experimental technologies, including medical technologies, often have unforeseen side effects.

In the following video, we see Dr. Stefan Oelrich, President of Bayer Pharmaceuticals in March 2022 expressing his surprise that so many people were willing “to take gene or cell therapy and inject it” into their bodies.

Dr. Oelrich apparently believed that most people in 2020 were still capable of thinking for themselves, and he seems encouraged to discover that this is not the case.

