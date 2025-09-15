FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Bert Parlee
1h

Charlie intuited what clinical research has recently discovered about a new variant of classical narcissism (I'm the best, greatest, smartest etc.) as instead seeking praise and recognition for virtue signaling an Iago heart worn righteously on their sleeve: "I'm more empathic, compassionate, caring etc. than others". Valuable currency in today's victimhood culture. https://www.aporiamagazine.com/p/communal-narcissism?utm_source=publication-search

David White (Oz Dave)
1h

Well, the true meaning of empathy then could be distorted, into something deemed to be fake. But empathy in itself is not fake, and if the majority of people expressed empathy for distant strangers, the Covid mRNA injections for example would have been removed from the market long ago.

