FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

1h

And To think, the WEF is littered with these folks. Think Klaus Schwab and his cronies are not involved? Yet Trump meets with them as they plan our demise with Mass Surveillance (Palantir-Peter Thiel) Larry Ellison AI/Transhumanist interface. these people are absolute demonic psychopaths. WAKE UP PEOPLE!

13m

Well the rock has been lifted and all the bugs are scattering. This whole Epstein cases implicates so many globalists -- Bill Gates, Bill Clinton etc. And these guys are all at the pinnacle of global power and influence. Many want to implicate Israel, the Mossad etc. But I would gander to suggest it involves the FBI, CIA, Five Eyes and global security throughout the planet. They are all in the same club. I write from the perspective of an Anti-Globalist and recently observed that all globalist initiatives -- Mass Migration, 5G, Smart Meters, the Plandemic etc. -- have all occurred "global and at the same time." The only way this happens is if there is a global body able to usurp the sovereignty of cities, states and nations. In January I got permanently suspended from FascistBook after 20 years on the platform for my series of essays on "Urgent Need for Global De-Islamification." Obviously I must have touched a nerve. They accused me of hate speech which is not accurate. They want the Islamic Hijra to continue. I don't.

=====

Because we have allowed our national leaders to push this Mass Muslim Immigration, into First World nations, we have now reached a critical point. Cities like London and Paris have become Muslim ghettos where the indigenous populations are feeling unsafe to enter. Muslim enclaves, like Epic City in Texas, are fast becoming parallel segregated Muslim societies unto themselves. Thankfully the world is waking up to the existential threat of Political Islam.

The Urgent Need for Global De-Islamification Part 7

Muslims want a Global Muslim Caliphate Antithetical to our Constitutional Republic

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/the-urgent-need-for-global-de-islamification-7c2

