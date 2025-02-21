Share this postFOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)W.H. Press Corps & Star Trek GroupiesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreW.H. Press Corps & Star Trek GroupiesFriday Humor: Revisiting a funny SNL skit from the early 90s. John LeakeFeb 21, 202530Share this postFOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)W.H. Press Corps & Star Trek GroupiesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore72ShareStephen Miller’s civics lecture to the White House Press Corps reminded me of this Saturday Night Live skit from 1993 or 1994. ShareSubscribe30Share this postFOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)W.H. Press Corps & Star Trek GroupiesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore72Share
This 3-minute original Star Trek clip with Capt. James T. Kirk also applies to the media's power over the people as their sorcerer's illusion dissolves. Just takes adults, real adults to stand up and expose them:
And the Children Shall Lead
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8Mi_LCWVbI
The t-shirt says "I Grok Spock".... And it just so happens that there is a software program the NSA uses called Grok... And it also just so happens that that is what Elon Musk named his AI software on X. Coincidences?