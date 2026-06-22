FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Paul Debbas's avatar
Paul Debbas
2h

A woman was sent to prison for 2 1/2 years for saying something mean on social media, yet the fool you spoke to thinks there is no infringement on free speech?

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Debra Nolasco's avatar
Debra Nolasco
2h

For an ever better understanding of what is happening in the UK, subscribe to The Conservative Woman (conservative woman.co.uk). You can read many of their articles on their home page. If you subscribe, you will receive 4-5 articles daily. It is a free subscription. Be sure to read the comment sections too, at the bottom of each article.

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