FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda's avatar
Linda
2h

Dennis Prager has said for years that you are playing Russian Roulette with your child's values when you send them to college. It is a cesspool of left-wing ideology.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dag Waddell's avatar
Dag Waddell
2h

Indoctrination - they’ve been the equivalent of MK Ultra’d

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture