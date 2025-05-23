Wise investors have pointed out that if you want to make money in the stock market, you must carefully guard against the feeling of disgust. An investor who allows himself to get too disgusted with all of the chicanery of the financial markets will likely walk away from the game and the astonishing opportunities it offers to make money.

To take advantage of these opportunities, it is necessary to tolerate a large measure of lying and the distortion of value that is an intrinsic part of the stock market. The market is no place for a philosopher who is interested in the deep structure of reality.

I learned this the hard way during the 2009-2020 period, when my total disgust with the 2008 Financial Crisis and the Federal Reserve’s “Quantitative Easing” program—i.e., backdoor bailout of Wall Street bankers — caused me to walk away from the stock market.

The same may be said of U.S. federal politics. Tolerating our federal government requires carefully guarding against the feeling of disgust. Evaluating any given politician or policy is always, without exception, a matter of trying to ascertain and choose the lesser of two evils.

That said, it has long seemed to me that the Democrat Party and its donors and boosters in media, academia, and culture reached a new Mount Everest summit of lying in their support of the presidency of Joe Biden and vice-presidency of Kamala Harris.

Years ago, a friend told me about a strange anthropological phenomenon in which a tribal or national leader is himself the victim of an elaborate deception that involves presenting him as the legitimate leader.

At the time I thought my friend had been reading too much science fiction, but I’m now convinced that this is what was going on with the presidency of Joe Biden—a man who had only the dimmest notion of how executive power was being wielded in his name.

This scheme was, without question, the most disgusting action that people have ever done in a civilization that pretends to value the concepts of truth, fairness, and justice.

I’m not talking about the garden variety fools who voted for Biden—that is, people who are too ignorant and easily manipulated to be held accountable for this state of affairs.

I’m talking about Biden’s myriad supporters who knew better, or who—by virtue of their privileged positions—should have known better.

It would be one thing if these people were avowed Machiavellians who regard humanity with unapologetic contempt. The most singularly revolting thing about them is that they regard themselves as people who care about social justice. Their odious habit of virtue signaling suggests that they have succeeded in flattering themselves that they are genuinely nice people.

I was already pondering these thoughts on my evening walk when a friend sent me this excellent essay published by the Mises Institute. Click on the image below to read it and share it with your friends.

