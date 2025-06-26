By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was impressed by Dr. Jeff Barke’s presentation at MAHA 2025 Medical Freedom Conference in Temecula, CA. He brought package inserts for routinely administered childhood vaccines. We should all read the package inserts and see what the vaccine companies say about their products. Example warnings for combination vaccines include febrile seizures which are strongly linked to sudden infant death syndrome and the development of neuropsychiatric disorders.