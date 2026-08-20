Both political parties and the media are doing a splendid job of NOT examining what exactly Fauci’s senior NIAID advisor, David Morens, and his co-conspirators Peter Daszak and Gerald Keusch were trying to accomplish.

The short answer is DAMAGE CONTROL. The stated rationale, reported in the media, is that Daszak really and truly believed that his ongoing grant gravy train, Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence, was a form of legitimate academic inquiry and should therefore be reinstated after the Trump administration suspended it.

This strategy was part of Daszak’s gambit to pretend that the Gain-of-Function work performed in accordance with his grant’s stated research objective had NOT resulted in the production of SARS-CoV-2, even though it obviously had.

Keusch is an emeritus Boston University professor, and I suspect he is one of Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel’s cronies. From 2009–2024 Professor Keusch was Associate Director of Boston University’s National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratory (NEIDL). Boston University is situated directly across the Charles River from Moderna’s office in Cambridge, and both men are top gurus in the Pandemic Preparedness/ Vaccine racket.

We are told that Peter Daszak, Gerald Keusch, and David Morens corresponded primarily to coordinate responses to the suspension of EcoHealth Alliance’s NIH grant for bat coronavirus research (which included work with the Wuhan Institute of Virology), to share non-public information about NIH deliberations and FOIA requests, to advise on messaging and strategy regarding COVID-19 origins, and to facilitate back-channel communications aimed at restoring funding and managing political and public scrutiny.

The stated rationale for using Morens’s personal Gmail account (rather than his official NIH email) was to evade Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and keep the records beyond the reach of government searches and public disclosure.

Morens repeatedly stated that his NIH email was “FOIA’d constantly,” that he preferred Gmail for sensitive matters, and that he would delete material he did not want appearing in the press.

He instructed Daszak, Keusch, and others to use only his Gmail, warned against copying government addresses, claimed techniques (learned from NIH FOIA and IT staff) to make emails “disappear,” and described arrangements for relaying information to Fauci via private channels or in person to avoid creating searchable records. Daszak explicitly agreed to switch to Gmail “from now on” after receiving such guidance.

Court documents related to Morens’s later guilty plea to conspiracy charges describe an agreement among the parties to hide these exchanges for precisely this reason, as they anticipated FOIA scrutiny of COVID origins, the EcoHealth grant, and related NIH activities.

As one who is frequently accused of being a “Conspiracy Theorist,” I suspect that this sort of conspiracy probably happens hundreds of times per day in the federal government, which is now little more than a glorified racketeering syndicate.

The truly astonishing feature of this conspiracy is that it’s core element— the massive organized crime of creating a bioweapon that was unleashed on mankind and then concealing its origin—sits like a bull elephant in an Afternoon Tea Salon . Morens is taking the heat for mishandling federal records while NO ONE is being prosecuted for the actual crime.

Livin’ in America!

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