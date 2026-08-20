FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
4hEdited

“Both” political parties ?? Rand Paul and Ron Johnson alone have moved mountains and worked their tails off to get this all to the public. Find me one Democrat who is even willing to have a conversation about Fauci and friends, let alone even attend any of the hearings. Not one. Literally. You can’t be serious?

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Mike's avatar
Mike
3h

Mr. Leake, setting aside your obvious suffrage of TDS, know that none of this would be happening if not for this current administration. Also, it is my hope that your disorder does not exclude your realization that most of the jabbed are not aware of the weaponization of the jabs and boosters. They need to be awakened to the facts so so their cognitive dissonance does not interfere with what is about to come out. This is an obvious step-process and psyop designed to awaken the jabbed and normies. There can be no prosecutions until the mass psychosis is dealt with....

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