FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Jason
1h

Even as Canadians, it’s difficult not to feel a warm, vicarious pride in all the winning our American neighbours managed to rack up—watching, from a safe distance, as President Trump, acting conspicuously in alignment with Israeli strategic interests, allegedly green-lit the CIA to remind the world that national sovereignty is less a rule than a flexible suggestion.

In one decisive flourish, a foreign president and his wife were removed for safekeeping, a regime change pencilled neatly into the schedule, and an oil-rich nation’s resources politely earmarked for redistribution under a more agreeable leadership—one reliably aligned with U.S. and Israeli regional priorities.

The $1 billion cost of the operation, of course, will be graciously covered by American taxpayers. A trivial inconvenience, really—especially in a country that somehow never seems to have that same $1 billion available for healthcare, education, or addressing domestic crises. But priorities must be respected.

More impressive still is the efficiency of it all: a government that can bypass Congress to apprehend a foreign head of state halfway across the globe, yet remains curiously powerless to pursue well-documented figures on the Epstein list at home. Sovereignty abroad, paralysis at home—a truly remarkable balance.

And how comforting it is to know the estimated $17 trillion in newly liberated oil wealth will be shared so equitably with the public—by which we naturally mean the billionaires, who will now enjoy the rare honour of graduating into the exalted ranks of multi-billionaires.

Yes. The winning. So much winning. One almost forgets to ask who’s paying for it—and who’s cashing in.

#sarcasm

Timothy Winey
1h

I'll take the racket of war for oil over the suicide of solar panels any day.

