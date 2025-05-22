FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil McInnis's avatar
Phil McInnis
3h

Blumenthal had a soul to sell? What evidence do you have of this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
dk's avatar
dk
3h

Hanoi Dick has long been an embarrassment

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture