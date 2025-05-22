Richard Blumenthal, the powerful Democrat Senator from Connecticut, cut a striking figure at today’s Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing on The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines.

Committee chairman Ron Johnson (Republican Wisconsin) opened the hearing with an amiable declaration that his intention is to perform a non-partisan examination of the evidence that grave safety signals about the COVID-19 vaccine—especially myocarditis—were concealed from the public.

Senator Johnson then invited Senator Blumenthal to state his opening remarks. Immediately Blumenthal let the audience know that he wasn’t there to inquire and to discuss, but to serve as an aggressive propagandist for the Vaccine Cartel.

A few seconds into his speech, his assistants erected posters behind him, proclaiming that millions of human beings owed their lives to the very vaccines the committee was questioning.

Senator Blumenthal has come a long way from his younger days as Connecticut Attorney General, when he sued Big Tobacco for deceiving the public about the dangers of tobacco, and Microsoft for its aggressive monopolistic practices.

Gone is his spirit of protecting the American people. As we witnessed today, his former approach to public service has been supplanted by the cold and cunning spirit of a skilled mercenary.

Especially rude was his disparagement of Dr. Peter McCullough because the lead witness earns a salary working for the Wellness Company to develop products to remedy spike protein toxicity, which now afflicts millions of people who received the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Senator implied that earning such a salary is indicative of a lack of objectivity in evaluating the safety and efficacy of a medicinal product. He overlooked the conspicuous fact that Pfizer has made over $80 billion on its COVID-19 vaccine. The Senator’s impertinent line of questioning made me wonder who he is working for.

As was the case with Big Tobacco, the truth about COVID-19 vaccination will eventually out. At the age of 79, Senator Blumenthal should consider that the work he is now doing does not bode well for his soul’s future.

