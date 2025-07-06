FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SH's avatar
SH
2h

This us what should seize the nations attention:

Cloudseeding Company "Rainmaker" Founded By 25 Year Old Thiel Fellow Augustus Doricko, Was Seeding In Texas Flood Areas 2 Days Before Flood: "Stewarding The Natural World."

https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/cloudseeding-company-rainmaker-founded?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=257742&post_id=167633761&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=9c0az&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Rosanne Harris's avatar
Rosanne Harris
2h

These are the lovely comments from the left over loss of life caused by the deliberate cloud seeding of the Texas Hill Country.

file:///var/mobile/Library/SMS/Attachments/46/06/D539A450-FEB8-4C98-B111-4F082083B507/Screenshot%202025-07-06%20at%203.32.45%E2%80%AFPM.jpeg

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture