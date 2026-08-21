When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men living together in society, they create for themselves in the course of time a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it. -Frédéric Bastiat’s The Law, 1850.

I’m getting a few independent media invitations to talk about my recent essay, NIAID’s David Morens Pleads Guilty to Concealing Records of Coronavirus Gain-of-Function Research Grant

Because most people who work in the media are still somewhat stuck in the “Left vs. Right” and “Republican vs. Democrat” concept of public affairs, they struggle to see that the entire US government is now a glorified racketeering syndicate. The “Pandemic Preparedness” and “Biodefense” Industries are perfect racketeering vehicles. Even when the syndicate’s breathtaking crimes—such as creating and concealing the origin of SARS-CoV-2—are exposed, the capos such as Fauci and Bancel get away with it, while a lower ranking bagman such as David Morens takes the rap for a mickey-mouse fraud charge. The real substance of the crime is thereby ignored.

The final proof that the US government is a racketeering syndicate is the staggering amount of money the syndicate has borrowed and disbursed to an array of special interests over the last 26 years. Total US debt in 2000 stood at $5.674 trillion. Today it crossed the $40 trillion mark.

To be sure, what enables the syndicate to flourish and plunder is the public remaining ignorant, distracted, and brainwashed not to see what is going on. In order to understand how the syndicate works, it is useful to have a basic grounding in history and civics.

On a recent trip to Washington D.C. for a MAHA event, my faithful and talented filmmaker friend, Brian Olson, suggested that I take a crack at communicating why plunder has become a way of life in Washington D.C.

Reviewing the final cut today, I realize that at the time I gave the talk, I failed to appreciate just how much Dr. William Thornton’s original design for the US Capitol building was altered after the British burned it in 1814. The rebuilt edifice was far more Roman imperial in style than Thornton’s original.

The British assault on Washington D.C. on August 24, 1814 was the last time our nation’s capital was occupied by foreign soldiers. The arrival of a violent thunderstorm and tornado the following day doused the fires and prompted the British soldiers to withdraw. In July 1864, a detachment of the Confederate army attacked the outskirts of the city but was repulsed.

Apart from my error in realizing how much the current Capitol is an alteration of Thornton’s original design, my impromptu talk about our government’s repudiation (or betrayal) of our Founders’ vision is accurate.

If you enjoy this video, please signal your approval by liking this post and sharing it with your friends. I would like to make more content about history, philosophy, and art as a relief to reporting the abominable behavior of our trashy ruling class.

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