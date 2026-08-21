FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Rascal Nick Of's avatar
Rascal Nick Of
1h

Fear not. You can donate $5 to Karen Bass’s reelection campaign for mayor of Los Angeles and the City will give her another $30! $6 from the taxpayers for each $1 from a donor Aint Democratic money landering amazing!

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Teresa Barnes-Matych's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych
2h

Sounds like we are living it Now and it is Infuriating!

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