FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cg's avatar
cg
1hEdited

Au contraire, yours is the mask that has slipped.

We patriots trust Trump and see the larger logic here. He is our stable genius, and we are committed to him until covfefe.

Reply
Share
14 replies
Zach Birchall's avatar
Zach Birchall
1h

What is truly unfathomable is that you claim to be a Christian and are seemingly on the side of Islam, John.

Reply
Share
5 replies
76 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture