Reuters just reported “White House withdraws Trump's pick Dave Weldon as CDC Director.”

Summary

Weldon is a physician Republican former congressman and vaccine critic

Atlanta-based CDC has an annual budget of $17.3 billion

Weldon lacked Senate votes for confirmation, source says

As Reuters summarized it:

The White House is withdrawing President Donald Trump's nomination of Republican former congressman and vaccine critic Dave Weldon to serve as director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a source briefed on the matter said on Thursday. Weldon, a physician who has opposed abortion rights, had been scheduled to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Thursday for a confirmation hearing. The committee confirmed the withdrawal of the nomination and said the hearing had been canceled.

This raises the suspicion that Big Pharma lobbied against Weldon in the Senate—an easy trick, given that most Senators have, over the years, accepted a ton of dough from the vaccine cartel.

A plausible theory is that the Senators let Trump have Kennedy, but they insisted that Weldon was going too far. The medical doctor and Republican former Congressmen knows too much about the link between the CDC’s hyper-vaccination childhood schedule and the explosive rise of autism in the last thirty years. Here he is in a 2008 interview with Sharyl Attkisson talking about it:

Downright chilling was Attkisson’s 2019 documentary on her show, Full Measure, in which she interviewed eleven current and former Congressmen about their experiences with pharmaceutical industry lobbyists and agents in Washington.

Dr. Dave Weldon, spoke candidly about what happens to representatives who raise the issue of vaccine safety.

It would typically be in a hallway or on the street, and you know, people would come up to you and say, you know, you really need to back off on this. It could be bad for the community or bad for the country or bad for you.

Dr. Weldon’s interview begins at about 7:40 in the following clip.

Such veiled threats are the kinds of tactics described in the 2013 book, Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime: How Big Pharma Has Corrupted Healthcare, by Peter Christian Gøtzsche—a Danish physician, medical researcher, and former leader of the Nordic Cochrane Center at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

