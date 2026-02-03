FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

Ruth Gordon
3h

If this isn't a smoking gun for insider trading as well as a planned pandemic then we have ZERO legal system or law enforcement capabilities in the USA and we may as well be the USSR or worse, really, because even cold war Russia had FAR MORE pride in itself and protecting mother Russia than the current US Marxist uniparty and affiliated judiciary.

Given that ALL of this has been known for at LEAST the year that Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche have been steering the DOJ like a speedboat around every high-profile case involving big donors, judges and DC insiders, will the "oh, be thankful for what you got with the Trump administration and Bondi" crowd finally wake the hell up and realize what we do NOT have with these useless statists? I understand Gates not being prosecuted under Biden but there is absolutely zero reason not to indict him, Fauci, Birx and the rest of the depopulation / insider trading cartel at this point. They should all get the death penalty.

Crixcyon
3h

Gates is the master of crime and murder. None better.

