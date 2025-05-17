A segment of former President Joe Biden's October 2023 interview with special counsel Robert Hur was just released.

As ZeroHedge pointed out:

Biden couldn't remember details such as when his son Beau died, when he left office as vice president, what year Donald Trump was elected, and why he had classified documents in his possession that he shouldn't have had. According to Axios, which released the recording, Biden frequently slurred words or muttered, and "appears to validate Hur's assertion that jurors in a trial likely would have viewed Biden as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Hur elected not to prosecute Biden for mishandling classified documents … angering Republicans as Trump was facing his own charges of mishandling classified information. It's also of course notable because the MSM insisted Biden was "sharp," and slammed Hur's assertions as politically motivated.

Jake Tapper is obviously lying when he claims in his new book that President Biden’s mental incompetence—caused by advanced senile dementia—was concealed from him. Anyone with ordinary powers of perception and common sense could see it. In their characteristically vulgar way, the commentators at Fox have made the former president’s dementia an object of mocking derision.

Both approaches to this story fail to plumb its dark and disturbing depths. The audio interview with a special prosecutor is significant because the federal law officer’s conclusion—euphemistically phrased as “elderly man with a poor memory”—that the former president was not liable for his conduct because he was non compos mentis.

Who was the de facto executive during President Biden’s presidency? Recall that his presidency included COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grave threats to national security including an unsecured southern border, a proxy war against nuclear-armed Russia, and tens of billions of taxpayer money and valuable weapons sent to Ukrainian oligarchs.

Obviously the U.S. Constitution was suspended for—at the very least—the last year of Biden’s presidency. During this period, an unidentified person or persons held de facto executive power to make decisions about grave matters of public safety, including decisions that escalated the risk of nuclear war.

We live in a very strange era in which we are presented with stunning corruption of such vast dimensions that much of the public struggles to comprehend it. When I was growing up in the 1980s, the Biden administration would have been perceived by educated adults as something akin to Richard Condon’s 1959 thriller, The Manchurian Candidate.

Now it’s the subject of mendacious dumb-bunny Jack Tapper’s new book—even though Tapper himself played an instrumental role in the very cover-up that he now pretends to regard as the “Original Sin.”

If there were any justice in this broken world, the Biden administration de facto executives would be discovered, tried for treason, and face the death penalty if found guilty.

