FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Justin. Hart
1h

The fact that in the recordings you can hear a 3rd voice interrupting Hur when Biden is struggling to answer most of the questions tells us all we need to know . Joe Bidens presidency and everything he did in it MUST BE ERASED THAT INCLUDES HIS NOMINEE FOR THE SJC + 235 other judicial appointments ! You can not have it both ways either he’s competent + if he is prosecute him for TREASON + NUMEROUS MURDERS OF AMERICAN CITIZENS BY ILLEGALS HE ALLOWED INTO THE USA or he’s incompetent therefore EVERY THING HE DID IN 4 YEARS AS A POTUS IS NULL + VOID !

TriTorch
1h

Bribery. Blackmail. WEF. We're watching a Washington DC puppet show ladies and gentlemen. Here's how the intelligence agencies control politicians:

Congressman Burchett: "But when the democrat controlled senate did that I went to Chairman Comer in the republican controlled house and I said we need to fix this. This is wrong. And too many of my colleagues I'm afraid are compromised, uh, in this area for whatever reason. Somebody's whispered in their ear and said hey, you don't want something to come out on something else you better keep your mouth shut on this. And that's exactly what they've done. And um, it continues to go whether it's the honeypot the Russians used to use or something worse I don't know but but it's clearly, you see that up and down the line - you see good conservatives vote for liberal policies and frankly you see some liberals occasionally that will vote for something else.

So obviously the um, congress has been compromised and this continues on through the White House, through the Justice Department.. it's uh, the trash can is very deep. It uh, it's not a swamp it's an open sewer." https://old.bitchute.com/video/hn5Hl8lDsGzA [2:19mins]

---

Chuck Schumer: You Take on the Intelligence Agencies they Have 6 Ways from Sunday to Get Back at You: https://old.bitchute.com/video/QNCLBtNZygJY [1.37mins]

---

"We penetrate the cabinets." -Klaus Schwab https://tritorch.com/degradation/!!!KlausSchwabWEFWeveInstalledMembersInCabinetsAllOverTheWorld.mp4 [1:06mins]

---

One nation under blackmail...

