By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
I was astounded when this WHO guide, Long COVID toolkit for health-care workers, was circulated on my infostream.
🏗️ What this document actually is
Look at the provenance before you look at the content:
Author unit: WHO Europe’s Risk Communication, Community Engagement and Infodemic Management team, a narrative-control communications unit.
Stated scope: identify long COVID, manage symptoms, refer to specialists and rehab, “communicate effectively,” and — explicitly — “address false information.”
Funding: European Union.
Production: 30 pages