We humans are complex creatures, and we may be subjected to conflicting feelings, loyalties, and motives. The reality of any given situation may be complex and laden with ambiguity, and we may be compelled to make decisions with limited information and guidance. Thus, we have learned to be adept at straddling the fence, hedging our bets, and playing our cards close to our chests.

However, there are moments in life “when the chips are down” and we reveal where we really stand about a major aspect of our affairs. In these moments, we declare our greatest priorities, loyalties, and attachments.

If a foreign visitor—one with good powers of observation and reasoning—were assigned the mission of ascertaining the two most powerful interests being brought to bear on the Trump administration, he would almost certainly conclude “those in the business of making and administering vaccines, and those in the business of waging war.”

In the last few weeks, President Trump has:

1). Hosted Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at the White House and thanked him.

2). Declared that he received a COVID-19 booster shot.

3). Encouraged Ukraine to keep fighting the Russians, and offered to sell NATO all the weapons it wants for the fight. Given that the U.S. is by far the largest member of NATO, with by far the most command and control of the organization, this can only be viewed by Russia as further U.S. escalation.

4). Declared that he is contemplating giving Tomahawk long range missiles to Ukraine. Given that Russia cannot ascertain if an incoming Tomahawk is armed with a conventional or nuclear warhead, it can only perceive such a decision is going a major step up the escalation ladder towards tactical and strategic nukes.

Americans must accept elevated risk of nuclear war for the men who run Ukraine

“In Vaccines We Trust”

One president passeth away, and another president cometh: but the COVID-19 vaccine abideth for ever.

And so, when the chips are down, it seems that the Vaccine & War Cartels have the final say in the affairs of state. All of the U.S. government’s “Forever Wars” Fiascos since 2001—and the twin fiascos of the childhood autism epidemic and the COVID-19 gene shot debacle—have not diminished the power of these cartels by one iota.

Why are the Vaccine and War Cartels so strong?

